Metropolis Capital Ltd Sells 2,177 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Metropolis Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 5.8% of Metropolis Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Metropolis Capital Ltd owned about 0.12% of Booking worth $166,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price target on Booking from $4,700.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on Booking in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,133.75.

Booking Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,377.78 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,395.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,015.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,835.37. The firm has a market cap of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.50%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.