MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. MetLife makes up approximately 2.8% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in MetLife by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MET opened at $84.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

