Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2826 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Megaworld Price Performance
Megaworld stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Megaworld has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
About Megaworld
