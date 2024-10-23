Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWY) to Issue Dividend of $0.28

Megaworld Co. (OTCMKTS:MGAWYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2826 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Megaworld’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Megaworld Price Performance

Megaworld stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Megaworld has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

About Megaworld

Megaworld Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and leasing of real estate properties in the Philippines. The company develops mixed-use planned communities or townships, including residential, commercial, leisure, and entertainment components. Its real estate portfolio comprises residential condominium units, subdivision lots and townhouses, and condominium-hotel projects, as well as office projects and retail spaces.

