Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,372 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Regions Financial stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $20.94.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.64.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

