Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chris Bulman Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 19,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 10,406 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Raymond James upped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.53.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $241.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.58. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.97 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

