Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 168,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

Comcast stock opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. Comcast’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.58.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

