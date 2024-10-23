Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 168.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

UPS stock opened at $131.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.36%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This trade represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.05.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

