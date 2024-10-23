Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $115.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.92 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.57 and a 200-day moving average of $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

