Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $471.14 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.73 and a 52-week high of $480.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 337.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

