Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $175.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.10. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

