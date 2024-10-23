Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 944 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DEHP – Free Report) by 153.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at about $23,960,000. Retirement Solution LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 111.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 223,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 117,861 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 221,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 221,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 15,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,459,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.88. Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $28.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets High Profitability ETF (DEHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects large-cap emerging markets companies exhibiting high profitability characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DEHP was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

