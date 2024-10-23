Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Marshalls Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 355 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £897.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4,425.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Marshalls has a 1-year low of GBX 195.30 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 366 ($4.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 316.90.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matt Pullen purchased 14,330 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £50,011.70 ($64,933.39). 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSLH shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.45) price target on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.80) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marshalls

Marshalls Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.