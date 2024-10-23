Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:MSLH opened at GBX 355 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £897.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4,425.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. Marshalls has a 1-year low of GBX 195.30 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 366 ($4.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 332.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 316.90.
In other news, insider Matt Pullen purchased 14,330 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.53) per share, with a total value of £50,011.70 ($64,933.39). 2.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.
