Marietta Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,404,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,095,000 after purchasing an additional 286,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,705,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,296,000 after acquiring an additional 75,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 275,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after purchasing an additional 15,950 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $81.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.88 and a 52-week high of $84.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.07.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

