Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,233 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,156,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,209,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,871,000.

Shares of BSCS opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

