Marietta Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $1,475,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 352,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,642,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $238.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.02. The company has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
