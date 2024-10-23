Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,749 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,431,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,086,000 after buying an additional 57,980 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 137.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $89.45.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

