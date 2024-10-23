Mainsail Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.