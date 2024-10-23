Mainsail Financial Group LLC Buys 25,869 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises approximately 4.9% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $8,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.9% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY opened at $59.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

