Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 473 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Stock Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.03. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $182.22.

Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

