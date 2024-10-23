Macroview Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEBFree Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February accounts for about 1.1% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $292,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $1,200,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000.

Shares of PFEB opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $791.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.47.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

