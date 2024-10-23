Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Reaches $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $43.66 million and $88,166.68 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

