Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Lowered to $695.00 at Susquehanna

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Susquehanna from $705.00 to $695.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

LMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.21.

NYSE:LMT opened at $578.10 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $579.79 and its 200-day moving average is $513.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 15,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at about $456,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

