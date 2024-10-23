Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.650-26.650 EPS.
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.79. The stock had a trading volume of 321,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,398. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 48.30%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin
About Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lockheed Martin
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.