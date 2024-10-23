Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin updated its FY24 guidance to $26.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 26.650-26.650 EPS.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $574.79. The stock had a trading volume of 321,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,398. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The company has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 48.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

