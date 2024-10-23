Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Sells 32 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $780,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth $259,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 384,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $318.44. The stock had a trading volume of 55,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,259. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.41 and a 12 month high of $321.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $309.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.92.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

