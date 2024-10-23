Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 78,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 295,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 29,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,379. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

