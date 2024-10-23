Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBTYA

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $20.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Global will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 21,707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Global

(Get Free Report

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.