Liberty Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,519 iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Prism Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.74 and a 1-year high of $101.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average of $99.85.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

