Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $4.82 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $3,869,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 759.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $297.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.98 and its 200 day moving average is $268.72. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $205.64 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $290.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.37.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

