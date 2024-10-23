Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,438,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,010,000 after buying an additional 72,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Baird R W upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at $6,652,910.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Carrier Global



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

