Leo Wealth LLC Increases Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Leo Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $720.91 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $573.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $284.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $828.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $912.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

