Leo Wealth LLC Has $247,000 Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Leo Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.97 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

