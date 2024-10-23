Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.75-$21.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.12 billion. Lennox International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 20.750-21.000 EPS.

Lennox International Trading Down 1.5 %

LII stock opened at $594.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $334.53 and a 1-year high of $627.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $590.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.73.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. Lennox International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 20.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.65%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp downgraded Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $570.00.

Read Our Latest Report on LII

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In related news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,608. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total value of $3,138,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares in the company, valued at $9,438,608. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry Buck sold 500 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.47, for a total transaction of $291,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,549.71. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $7,563,793. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.