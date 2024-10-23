Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 231.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.5% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 30.6% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Dollar General from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.84.

Dollar General stock opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.83 per share, with a total value of $80,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

