Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 15,659 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000. Equifax comprises approximately 1.0% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 138.2% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.47.

Equifax Stock Down 1.4 %

Equifax stock opened at $272.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.38 and its 200 day moving average is $263.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

