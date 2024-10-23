Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Universal Health Services accounts for about 0.8% of Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 455,773 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,160,000 after acquiring an additional 132,942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 362.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,663,000 after acquiring an additional 252,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after acquiring an additional 204,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,595.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 3,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $749,552.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,248.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.31.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $232.55 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

