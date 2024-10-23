Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $2.30 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.2% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 113,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 849,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 113,623 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.