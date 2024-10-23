Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.73 Million in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,997,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,200,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,349,000 after buying an additional 360,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,036,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,903,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1,464.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 227,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after buying an additional 212,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,979,665.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock valued at $673,387. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $152.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.92. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $164.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.60 and its 200-day moving average is $133.35.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.25.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

