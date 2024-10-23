Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 411.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 73,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,442,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 60,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $228.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.27.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

