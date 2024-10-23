Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,010.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $130.27.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 72.39%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

