Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,236,000 after buying an additional 45,787 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 350,638 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 290,469 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $4,504,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on XHR shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

XHR stock opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32 and a beta of 1.51. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.