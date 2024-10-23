Lazari Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 23,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $7,363,085.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $570.00 to $593.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.68.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $513.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $476.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $518.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

