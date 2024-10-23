Lazari Capital Management Inc. Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $106.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02, a PEG ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMY. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

