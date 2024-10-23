Lazari Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after buying an additional 7,273,167 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,144,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,512,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,292,000 after purchasing an additional 84,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 807,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.74 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

