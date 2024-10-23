Lazari Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $92.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.