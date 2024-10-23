Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 12900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.
Lara Exploration Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.16 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.31.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
