Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned 0.46% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 35,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 514.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after buying an additional 102,188 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TJUL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.50. 2,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $26.85. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $27.63.

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

