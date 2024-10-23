Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $6,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,696,000 after buying an additional 141,658 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 412,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,732,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 306,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after buying an additional 24,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 292,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,485,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,964. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $111.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

