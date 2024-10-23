Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 6,609 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,035 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 158,878 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,377 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,874 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $124.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,557. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.93. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

