Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,464 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 4.13% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 162,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter worth $480,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA COMB traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $20.39. 21,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,207. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.25. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $21.93.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

