Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KQQQ traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $26.02.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.