Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1405 per share on Thursday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KQQQ traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $26.02.

